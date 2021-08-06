Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Gartner by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Gartner by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Gartner by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.17.

In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at $327,958.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,631 shares of company stock worth $1,534,339. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner stock opened at $295.23 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $299.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 59.27% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

