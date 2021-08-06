Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $4.60 Million Position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,446 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKIU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at about $17,290,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at about $10,417,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at about $9,882,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at about $9,111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at about $8,398,000.

ARKIU opened at $10.18 on Friday. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24.

