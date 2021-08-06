Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $3.53 Million Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $49.25 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $104.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65.

