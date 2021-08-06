Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 147.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after buying an additional 4,479,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $81,856,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 714.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after buying an additional 2,094,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,313,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 17.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,226,000 after buying an additional 1,156,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.57. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

