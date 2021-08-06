Hammerson’s (HMSO) Sell Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HMSO has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

Shares of HMSO traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 35.57 ($0.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,887,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,790,891. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.79. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Hammerson’s payout ratio is 0.00%.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

