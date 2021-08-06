Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,062 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $14,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,896. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

