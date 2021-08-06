Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $18.20 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.80.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.51.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,008,460. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.76 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 17.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,415 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 50,017 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,623,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $83,769,000 after purchasing an additional 223,546 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $513,272,000 after purchasing an additional 433,396 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,772 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

