Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 167.20 ($2.18). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.09), with a volume of 301,842 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of £338.89 million and a PE ratio of -9.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 179.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 4.71%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

