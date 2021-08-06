Guggenheim Begins Coverage on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of First Solar to a positive rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.35.

First Solar stock opened at $91.62 on Tuesday. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.52 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,745. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,722 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,248 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,435 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

