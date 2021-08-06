Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $406.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.13.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.33%. Analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,376. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $73,722.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

