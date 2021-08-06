GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) is OTA Financial Group L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) by 282.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,400 shares during the period. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II accounts for 3.0% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.28% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth $170,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth $198,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth $223,000. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSAH stock remained flat at $$9.99 during midday trading on Friday. 3,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

