Grid Metals (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Shares Up 0.3%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 9,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 67,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16.

Grid Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSMGF)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

