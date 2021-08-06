Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,608,000 after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,965 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,185,000 after acquiring an additional 151,815 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,302. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.09.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

