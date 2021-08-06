Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 365 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $406.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,035,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,256. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $406.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

