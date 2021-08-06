Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,324 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 141,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,000.

Shares of GSSC stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $66.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.01.

