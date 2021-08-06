Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 69,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 16.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

NYSE ACB traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $7.35. 6,996,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,212,397. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.51. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

