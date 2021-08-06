Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPRE. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,518,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,665.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,130. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 56.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Green Plains by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Green Plains by 129.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 23,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at $252,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

