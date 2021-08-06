Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Given New $37.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of GRBK stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $25.51. 4,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $28.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 12.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

