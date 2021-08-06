Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 46.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,946,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 156,629 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

AINV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, June 18th. raised their target price on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

AINV stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $899.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.