Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 624 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 133,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor, inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

