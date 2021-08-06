Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 476 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Popular were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Popular by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,327,000 after acquiring an additional 38,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after acquiring an additional 231,143 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Popular by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP opened at $73.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

