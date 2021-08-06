Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 1,014.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $313.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.70. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $401.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

