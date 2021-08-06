Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,381 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 36.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

NYSE SE opened at $304.00 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $118.08 and a 1 year high of $307.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.68 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.42.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.