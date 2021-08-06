Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

GSBC stock opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.32 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 28.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,517 shares of company stock worth $417,712. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

