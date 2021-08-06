Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.87%.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. 225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,102. The stock has a market cap of $961.00 million, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.75. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

