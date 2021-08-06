Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 56.42% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

NASDAQ:GECC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.29. 41 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GECC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Great Elm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.