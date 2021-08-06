Gratomic (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 44,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 243,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14.

Gratomic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBULF)

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of assets primarily in Canada and Namibia. The company holds a 63% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie, Karas region of southern Namibia; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that include eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

