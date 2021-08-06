Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

GVA stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 13.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Granite Construction by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Granite Construction by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

