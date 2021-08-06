Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $22,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $164,570,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,592 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,442,000 after buying an additional 1,625,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $125,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.38. The stock had a trading volume of 22,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,313. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

