Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $17,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,921,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 7.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,145. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

