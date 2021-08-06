Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $601.13. 11,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $555.49. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $640.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.47.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,913,002 in the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

