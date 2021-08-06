Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Trimble accounts for approximately 1.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned 0.13% of Trimble worth $26,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 71,586 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 897,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,940,000 after purchasing an additional 623,591 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,167,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 28,929 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRMB traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $88.26. 7,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,909. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

