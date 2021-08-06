Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Issues Earnings Results

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 228.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.23.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.12.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $348,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,069,709 shares in the company, valued at $26,176,705.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 1,966,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

