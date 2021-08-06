Graft (GRFT) Market Cap Hits $206,842.12

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Graft has a market capitalization of $206,842.12 and $35,966.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graft has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.97 or 0.00611950 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 194% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

