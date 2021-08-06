Govi Market Capitalization Tops $25.72 Million (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for $3.13 or 0.00007323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Govi has a market cap of $25.72 million and $112,889.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Govi has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,224,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

