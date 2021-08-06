Goodwin Investment Advisory Buys 1,604 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.3% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ USXF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.53. 51,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,446. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $37.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.