Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 96.76%. The company had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

