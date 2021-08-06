Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Issues Earnings Results

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Gogo updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

GOGO opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.50. Gogo has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

