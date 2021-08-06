GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $83.50, but opened at $75.00. GoDaddy shares last traded at $72.80, with a volume of 15,841 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.06) earnings per share.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.13.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,244,000 after acquiring an additional 917,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,597,000 after acquiring an additional 618,299 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,537,000 after acquiring an additional 141,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,091 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.57.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

