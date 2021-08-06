GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. William Blair also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in GoDaddy by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

