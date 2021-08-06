GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for GoDaddy in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

NYSE GDDY opened at $73.12 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $68.66 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.57.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

