Gobi Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on August 9th (NASDAQ:GOBI)

Gobi Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GOBI) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 9th. Gobi Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

GOBI opened at $9.75 on Friday. Gobi Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gobi Acquisition stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Gobi Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

