Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Get Globalstar alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GSAT. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Globalstar stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globalstar (GSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.