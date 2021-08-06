Global Social Chain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $44,556.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $44,556.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00057609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00017251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.62 or 0.00893920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00097930 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00042398 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.