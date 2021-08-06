Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.37.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE:GPN opened at $170.30 on Monday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.