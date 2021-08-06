Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $175.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Payments earnings per share of $2.04 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.9% and grew 56% year over year. Its agreement with AWS expands its reach and provides a strong global marketing partnership. Its pact with Google will advance its technology-enabled distribution strategy. The buyout of Total System Services widely exposed it to the fast-evolving payments market, globally. Its cost-cutting measures will aid its margins. Its operating cash flows have been improving over the years, which boost investments. Nevertheless, a strong solvency position bodes well. However, its commercial card business is likely to remain stressed as corporate travel is still expected to be depressed throughout 2021. Lower ROE than its industry average makes the stock unattractive. This shows its inefficiency in using its shareholders’ funds.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $170.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Payments has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 57,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

