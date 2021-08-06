Glitch Price Up 48.2% This Week (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Glitch has a total market cap of $20.74 million and $554,699.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000611 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Glitch has traded 48.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00047687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00115375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00150745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,703.69 or 0.99717247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.04 or 0.00798700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,228,945 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

