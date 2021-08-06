Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GLNCY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday. AlphaValue raised shares of Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.79. Glencore has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

