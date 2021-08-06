Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Lowered to GBX 350

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GLEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 373.33 ($4.88).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 327.55 ($4.28) on Wednesday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 317.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of £43.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.15.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

