GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,485 by UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Libertas Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,539.07 ($20.11).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,442 ($18.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,407.98. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,619.20 ($21.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £72.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

